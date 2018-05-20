NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Beau and Murphy.

The pups are looking for forever homes.

Beau is a sweet and loving, 7 year-old, 8 pound, Yorkie. He is housebroken and wee wee pad trained.

Back in January, Beau was found abandoned on the street in a carrier by a Good Samaritan. Beau is blind but that doesn’t stop this little fellow! He loves life, playing and most of all to be with you.

Murphy is a Yorkshire Terrier who is 10 pounds, housebroken and almost 3 years old!

Murphy is a very polite little fellow who loves to play with the other little dogs at the Humane Society of New York, but most of all he just wants to cuddle with you and sit on your lap.

You can get to know them better by watching the video above.

Here you can keep track of which furry friends are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.