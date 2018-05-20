NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali is reportedly being investigated by the NYPD.

The move is said to stem from accusations of sexual misconduct made by several women, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Sunday night from “The Spotted Pig” in the West Village.

CBS News has confirmed the NYPD has an ongoing criminal investigation into Batali, after investigators spoke with several women accusing him of misconduct. One of them is a former employee of his who told CBS News that Batali drugged and then sexually assaulted her here at The Spotted Pig.

A woman who did not want to be identified told “60 Minutes” back in 2005 that when she worked for Batali at his restaurant “Babbo” things took a turn one night. She claims he invited her to a party at The Spotted Pig, a restaurant he’s invested in. She said they ended up sitting alone together on the second floor.

“And this is … part of the messy, scary part for me. There is a part where it … it all disappears,” the woman said. “I remember a moment where I was on his lap, kissing him. Like, he was kissing me. And then I remember throwing up in a toilet, and that is all.”

MORE: Celebrity Chef, Restaurateur Mario Batali Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

That woman said she woke up the next morning on the third floor of the restaurant with apparent bodily fluid on her clothing, CBS2’s Roy reported.

“The first thing I think is, ‘I’ve been drugged.’ That was the first thing I thought is, ‘I’ve been … I’ve been assaulted,'” the woman said.

The alleged victim told 60 Minutes she did not file a police report, but did speak with the NYPD, called a crisis hotline and got checked out at a hospital.

The celebrity chef sent a statement to 60 Minutes, saying, “I vehemently deny the allegation that I sexually assaulted this woman. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions.”

Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes spoke with several other women, including a former manager at The Spotted Pig, who claims Batali had touched her inappropriately, and added she once saw Batali on a surveillance camera touching an unconscious woman.

When asked if she had any doubt that she saw Batali touch the unconscious woman,” the woman said, “Yeah no doubt. To this day I still feel ashamed that I didn’t call the police.”

Back in December when several women initially came forward about sexual misconduct, Batali stepped down from several roles. On Sunday night, his hospitality group released a statement saying it will be cutting ties with him completely, Roy reported.