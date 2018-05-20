WASHINGTON DC (CBS News) – President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he is demanding the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI “infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes.”
His demand, which he said he would be “officially” issuing on Monday, comes after days of threats by the president and his allies to expose the identity of an alleged FBI informant who interacted with Trump campaign official in 2016 while the bureau looked into potential ties between the Russian government and members of the campaign.
The informant’s purported role in the Russia investigation was reported by both the New York Times and Washington Post. Trump added in his tweet on Sunday that he will ask DOJ to investigate whether any potential surveillance was ordered “by people within the Obama administration!”
On Friday, Trump tweeted that the FBI “implanted” a “spy” in his campaign after a National Review article speculated about the possibility. On Saturday, he again tweeted about the possibility of the DOJ and FBI “infiltrating” his campaign, saying that only the release of classified documents from congressional investigators would “give the conclusive answers.”
The president’s announcement followed a series of earlier tweets on Sunday in which Trump lambasted the special counsel’s Russia investigation as the “world’s most expensive Witch Hunt.”
He repeatedly claimed that the investigation has so far yielded no results on finding collusion between the campaign and Russia, and instead suggested the probe should now look into “corruption in the Hillary Clinton Campaign.”
“Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam,” he urged.
