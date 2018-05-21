By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

We’re anticipating even more sun than we saw yesterday with temps running a little above normal. Outside of that, expect calm conditions and considerably low humidity levels. Enjoy!

Some clouds creep in later tonight, but it looks to stay quiet. It will be on the comfy side again with temps falling to around 60°.

Showers will spill in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush and into the afternoon; even a rumble of thunder is possible. As for temps, they’ll be running about 10° cooler in the 60s.

We’ll see clearing on Wednesday with temps on the rebound once again — pushing 80° by the afternoon.