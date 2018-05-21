Filed Under:Local TV

By Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

We’re anticipating even more sun than we saw yesterday with temps running a little above normal. Outside of that, expect calm conditions and considerably low humidity levels. Enjoy!

nu tu uv index no icon1 5/21 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Some clouds creep in later tonight, but it looks to stay quiet. It will be on the comfy side again with temps falling to around 60°.

Showers will spill in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush and into the afternoon; even a rumble of thunder is possible. As for temps, they’ll be running about 10° cooler in the 60s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 5/21 Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see clearing on Wednesday with temps on the rebound once again — pushing 80° by the afternoon.

