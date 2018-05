TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign is officially underway.

From now until June 3rd, officers will have zero tolerance for people caught not wearing a seat belt.

Violators will get hit with a $46 fine for the first offense.

More than 170 police departments across the Garden State are participating in the ticket blitz.

For more information on the program and which towns will be more closely watched, visit the state’s website.