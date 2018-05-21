NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wedding day celebration ended in tragedy Sunday.

It happened in the town of Shandaken in Ulster County Sunday at 11:23 p.m.

Two NYPD officers, one of whom was a groom celebrating his wedding day, were killed when their rental Maserati left the road, police said.

Michael Colangelo, 31, had just gotten married. He was from Huntington Station and had been with the NYPD for 10 years. He was assigned to the Emergency Services Unit K-9 squad.

John Martinez, 39, who also worked for the NYPD, was in the car and killed. Martinez was from Hauppauge. He had been with the NYPD for 16 years and was assigned to the 84 precinct.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Albany Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.