NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just as the summer season approaches, city officials say an 11-block section of Rockaway Beach in Queens will be closed due to safety concerns related to erosion.

The section of sand between Beach 91st Street and Beach 102nd Street will be closed to the public to maintain a protective dune that was put in place after Superstorm Sandy.

“That’s a whole big span of beach,” said resident Casey Butler.

“You can’t really have it open with this much room,” said resident Robert Butler. “Where are lifeguards going to set up?”

“It’s not unexpected,” said resident John Cori. “We’ve been talking about this and warning the city.”

The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to begin work on the reformulation project sometime next year, but residents say it’s just not soon enough.

“We know the issue. They’re closing the beaches, we need to get the federal government in,” said John Cori. “We need to get the project started.”

Some worry the lack of beach could mean a bust for local businesses.

“All these people have their whole livelihoods,” said Casey Butler. “Some of these businesses are only seasonal.”

“The summer time is really make it or break it for us so if we have to have less beaches, there’s going to be a lot less people here and it’ll be a lot harder to make a go of it,” said business owner Robert Kaskel.

The full boardwalk and the surfing area from Beach 88th Street to Beach 91st Street will remain open. A section of the beach in front of the concessions and bathrooms at 97th Street will also be open, but there will be no access to the water.

City officials also say there’s still roughly 4.5 miles of sand outside that area that will remain open for swimming.