Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect intermittent showers this afternoon with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late. Don’t expect the warmth we saw yesterday though — running about 10 degrees cooler.

We’ll have to leave in a chance of showers through around daybreak tomorrow as our system eases its way though. It will remain mild with temps holding to around 60.

A very early shower and clouds will give way to sunshine on your Wednesday. Out temps will recover pretty quickly, as well, with a high of about 81.

As for Thursday, expect a nearly cloud-free day with highs right around 80.

