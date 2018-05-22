Filed Under:Local TV, Syracuse, Upstate New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s a real-life case of “Failure to Launch.”

A state supreme court judge on Tuesday ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents’ house in upstate New York.

In court filings, Mark and Christina Rotondo said their son, Michael, did not pay rent or contribute in any way.

Since Feb. 2, they had given him five written notices telling him to leave. They also offered him $1,100 to help find a place to live.

The son plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch