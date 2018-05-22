SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s a real-life case of “Failure to Launch.”

A state supreme court judge on Tuesday ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents’ house in upstate New York.

In court filings, Mark and Christina Rotondo said their son, Michael, did not pay rent or contribute in any way.

Since Feb. 2, they had given him five written notices telling him to leave. They also offered him $1,100 to help find a place to live.

The son plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

