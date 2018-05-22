NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after they say a pregnant woman was stabbed in the Bronx.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday on Walton Avenue.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call found the pregnant woman in her 30s stabbed multiple times in her torso.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police say they baby she was carrying has died. She was about 26 weeks pregnant.

A person has turned themselves into police, but the relationship between that person and the woman is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.