NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello is coming to the New York Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.

Lamoriello was named president of hockey operations. How the legendary executive’s hiring will affect current president and general manager Garth Snow, who has four years remaining on his contract, remains to be seen.

“I am excited to join such a storied franchise and look forward to working with Scott Malkin and the entire New York Islanders organization,” Lamoriello said.

#Isles News: Lou Lamoriello has been named President of Hockey Operations. Details: https://t.co/fmsRlhQg2r pic.twitter.com/hQudP4vj2Z — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 22, 2018

The 75-year-old Lamoriello led the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cup championships during his 18 years as general manager. He spent the past three seasons as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

News of Lamoriello joining the Islanders was first reported Monday by The Athletic, which also reported that Snow’s deal has a “steep buyout.”

Snow and coach Doug Weight just returned to New York after spending a week at the hockey world championships in Denmark.

The Islanders have missed the playoffs in eight of 12 seasons under Snow, including the last two. They reached the second round of the postseason in 2016 with their only series win since 1993. New York was 35-37-10 this season in Weight’s first full season.

Lamoriello was the Devils’ GM and president of hockey operations from 1987 to 2015, during which the team reached the Stanley Cup final five times and won the title in 1995, 2000 and 2003. His son, Chris, has been assistant GM with the Islanders since 2016.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan announced on April 30 that Lamoriello would not return as GM next season, sticking to a plan that called for Lamoriello to serve in that role for three years and then transition to senior adviser for four years.

“We are grateful to Larry Tanenbaum and the Toronto Maple Leafs for their courtesy in allowing this move,” said Scott Malkin, managing partner of the Islanders. “We are committed to giving Lou every resource and the full support of the entire organization as we pursue our program to compete at the highest level.”

Lamoriello’s immediate task will be re-signing captain John Tavares, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent July 1. Tavares has said all along he hopes to be back with the only franchise he’s played for, but doesn’t know what will happen.

The 27-year-old just wrapped up the final year of a six-year, $33 million contract. The face of the Islanders since they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft, Tavares had 37 goals and 47 assists this season, finishing a goal and an assist shy of the career highs he set in 2014-15.

