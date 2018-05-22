NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Transit riders in the Big Apple may be in store for some more bad news come Wednesday.

Plans to fix the troubled subway system could cost upwards of $19 billion and cripple commutes for years.

The New York Times reported the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s effort to modernize the transit system will take a decade.

Signal upgrades in the first five years would include parts of the 4, 5, and 6 lines as well as the A, C, and E.

Those lines carry half the system’s daily riders.

The MTA confirmed to CBS2 they will release plans to overhaul the system Wednesday morning.