NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman.

Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday, according to International Exchange, they NYSE’s parent company.

Current NYSE President Thomas Farley, is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

The Nasdaq got its first female leader, Adena Friedman, in early 2017.

