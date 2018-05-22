Filed Under:Local TV, Richard Laugel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a military veteran from the Bronx charged in the attempted car bombing of a rival drug dealer.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the NYPD Bomb Squad searched the Baychester home of 36-year-old Richard Laugel.

Police say they found bomb-making materials, several guns, and a silencer.

Laugel was out on bail after being arrested for the failed 2016 bombing. He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and arson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch