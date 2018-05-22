NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a military veteran from the Bronx charged in the attempted car bombing of a rival drug dealer.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the NYPD Bomb Squad searched the Baychester home of 36-year-old Richard Laugel.

Police say they found bomb-making materials, several guns, and a silencer.

Laugel was out on bail after being arrested for the failed 2016 bombing. He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and arson.