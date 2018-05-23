By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A rumble of thunder might pass this early Wednesday, but other than that hiccup, we have a fantastic day of blue skies and clear sailing.

Temps climb nicely this afternoon while reaching the low 80s for some inland communities. NYC should be right around 80 degrees.

Temps stay in the 60s overnight with another fine day ahead on Thursday.

Thursday is the most brilliant of the days coming up with almost no clouds to speak of. Tomorrow’s high: 77-81°.

Have a great day everyone, soak up some sun!

– G