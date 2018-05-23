By Marie Flounoy

After a long, cold winter, this Spring comes with numerous possibilities to spend time outdoors. Whether you are a New Yorker or not, Memorial Day is a great day to experience the city and to partake in some of the special events. Through these parades, the city aims at honoring the fallen heroes. Below are some of the best Memorial Day walks, runs, and parades happening in the city.

Brooklyn 151st Kings County Memorial Day Parade

7503 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 11209

(732) 596-4048

www.brooklynmemorialdayparade.com

One of the oldest Memorial Day celebrations, this parade is 151-years-old and counting. Catholic war veterans lead this parade along with bands, special guests, community groups, and other supporters in honor of the fallen soldiers. This memorial parade is meant to remember all those that have lost their lives for defending our nation, as well, educate the general public on the importance of the day. Check-in for the parade begins no later than 9:30 a.m. followed by navigation of the parade route which can be found on the parades official website.

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Northern Boulevard from Jayson Avenue in Great Neck



(718) 279-3200

www.lndmemorialday.org

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade is another one of the largest celebrations to enjoy. This year the parade will kick off at 2 p.m. sharp, rain or shine, remembering those who fell in the Korean War due to the 65th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire. Concurrently, the parade aims at honor the Vietnam Veterans, recalling the year of 1968 which was the most violent year of the war. There are also free refreshments including the traditional hot dogs, hamburgers, and other treats provided by local merchants.

Central Park Memorial Day Tour Maine Monument

New York, NY 10153

(212)-310-6600

www.centralparknyc.org

Join Central Park Conservancy Guides on a free, 2-hour walking tour from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on May 28 to discover how Central Park honors veterans past and present. The tour starts at the Maine Monument with other highlights such as the Red Cross Memorial Flagpole, the Arsenal, The NAVY Walk and Terrace, and more historic locations. Interested participants are highly recommended to register beforehand since space is very limited.

Parade Of Ships (Fleet Week 2018)



New York, NY 11937

(212) 245-0072

www.militarynews.com

Since 1984, Fleet Week has been celebrating the sea services provided by the fleet. Approximately 4,500 service men and women from the USA and other foreign nations arrive on the ships. Attendees can meet marines, coast guardsmen, and sailors – as well, enjoy a variety of activities for all ages. Festivities include participating in guided tours, musical performances and other demonstrations, as the Fleet Week lasts from May 23 to 28. Fleet Week has plenty of free and tickted events to experience, starting first with the Parade Of Ships, where you can witness ships and a special salute from Fort Hamilton along the Hudson River from Battery Park to the south of the George Washington Bridge.

South Salem Memorial Day 5K and 10K

15 Main St.

South Salem, NY 10590

(203)-300-2145

www.elitefeats.com

If you’re looking to get out of Manhattan and spend your Memorial Day on a healthy note, Presbyterian Church of South Salem supported by Community Center of Northern Westchester is hosting a 5K and 10K run on May 28. This rain or shine event will include runs and activities for the whole family. The 5K run at 9:30 a.m., the 10K run at 10 a.m., followed by a run fun (mile run) at 10:45 a.m. and 50-yard dashes for kids around at 11:05 a.m. Registration for race(s) participants are between $15-$35.