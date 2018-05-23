NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fleet Week kicks off Wednesday in New York City as Navy and Coast Guard ships arrive in Manhattan.

More than 2,300 sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members will take part this year.

It all begins with the Parade of Ships, which gets underway at 10 a.m. The public will be able to view the ships along the Hudson River from Battery Park to the George Washington Bridge.

There will be a variety of special Fleet Week events on board the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum including a screening a “Top Gun” on the Intrepid flight deck and concerts on Pier 86.

Fleet Week runs through May 29. For more information, click here.