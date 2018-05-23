NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A lawyer for Luis Posada Carriles says the militant Cuban exile has died at age 90 at a South Florida care home for elderly veterans after suffering a long illness.

Posada Carrilles, an exiled Cuban, was a CIA agent who worked to overthrow the Fidel Castro regime in Cuba.

He was later suspected of organizing the 1976 bombing of a Cuban jetliner that killed 73, as well as a string of Havana hotel bombings in 1997.

He was acquitted in 2011 by a federal jury in El Paso, Texas, of lying to U.S. officials about his role in the Havana bombings to win political asylum.

Posada Carrilles’ lawyer says his client was diagnosed with throat cancer about five years ago.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)