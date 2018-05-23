SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s a real-life case of “Failure to Launch.”

A state supreme court judge on Tuesday ordered Michael Rotondo, a 30-year-old man, to move out of his parents’ house in upstate New York.

The parents say they had given him five written notices since Feb. 2 telling him to leave. They also offered him $1,100 to help find a place to live.

Rotondo told the judge he shouldn’t be forced to move out and needed more time.

“Six months notice is a reasonable time for someone who has been depending on persons for support,” he said in court on Tuesday.

According to court filings, Rotondo didn’t contribute to family expenses or help out with chores around the house. He called his parents’ efforts “retaliatory.”

Psychologists say while Michael’s case is certainly an extreme case, the whole idea of “failure to launch” is a real thing.

“For the first time in history, a Pew study found there were more kids living at home with their parents then there are living with a spouse or loved one,” Dr. Susan Bartell said.

Bartell says the trend cuts two ways. Some adult children are working and productive but can’t afford to live on their own.

And then, there’s the other kind.

“They haven’t found anything to do,” Bartell said. “They’re not motivated to find anything to do, and their parents aren’t giving them a push out of the nest.”

Michael says he’s outraged by the eviction, and plans to appeal the ruling.

