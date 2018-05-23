NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Both major political parties are meeting to pick their nominees to run in the New York governor’s race this year.

State Republicans are holding their nominating convention at the Ziegfled Ballroom in Midtown where they are expected to nominate Dutchess County executive Marc Molinaro for governor.

New York state democrats are meeting at Hofstra University in the race where Cynthia Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former Secretary of State and New York senator Hillary Clinton will deliver today’s key note speech.

Delegates will also pick nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller.

Voters will determine the candidates in the state primary Sept. 13.

If a candidate is not nominated, the candidate can still petition to get on a primary ballot.