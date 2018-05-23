NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is expected to announce a reported ten-year plan to help end the nightmare commute on the subway.

The decade-long strategy reportedly hopes to improve outdated signals and GPS technology.

It’s a big job for New York City Transit boss Andy Byford, who has said he’s been well aware of the challenges since the day he started.

“In the short-term just get the machine to run more effectively,” he said back in January. “In the longer term, we have to bite the bullet. We have to find a way to upgrade the signaling on all of the lines.”

Published reports say the plan is going to cost $19 billion for the first five years and $18 billion for the next five.

More details about the plan are expected to be released at a board meeting Wednesday morning, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Before anything goes ahead, it will require approval from the MTA board, the legislature and the governor.