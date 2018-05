HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A boat carrying a high school prom collided with another vessel Thursday in New Jersey.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Pier 14 in Hoboken.

The Hoboken fire chief told CBS2 the Cornucopia Destiny was leaving the pier when it collided with the Cornucopia Sundancer, which was docked.

WHS Senior Prom is taking place on the yacht Cornucopia Destiny, out of Hoboken. While still docked, the Destiny collided with another boat. All students are safe and unharmed. Police and emergency management are on board and are supervising the situation. — Robert R. Zywicki (@ZywickiR) May 25, 2018

Approximately 100 students from Weehawken High School were on board the Cornucopia Destiny at the time.

WHS students are still on board Destiny. They have all been checked by EMS. There are no injuries. They have been fed. They will disembark when directed to do so by Police. — Robert R. Zywicki (@ZywickiR) May 25, 2018

No injuries were reported.