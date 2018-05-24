NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking into a threatening post on rapper 50 Cent’s Instagram page, sources say.

The photo, which has since been removed, showed a man in a torn sweatshirt with the caption, “What the (expletive) kind of Harlem (expletive) is this? What happened to your hoody jimmy, let me guess you want it to feel like a poncho… get the strap.”

Sources say a member of the NYPD felt personally threatened by the post, which contained threatening language such as, “get the strap” and “get the nah.”

The rapper has since posted several other photos with captions that say “get the strap.”