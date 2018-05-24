RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Ridgewood Police are tracking a bear that chomped on a bird feeder in a yard Thursday morning.

Police said the bear was spotted on North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road.

Students are nearby Willlard and Ridge Elementary Schools were told to stay in their buildings.

Anybody who spots the bear is asked to call Ridgewood Police at (201) 652-3900.

Also on Thursday, police in the Town of Ramapo reported a bear sighting in the Village of Hillburn. Police there said they chased the bear into the woods.

Town of Ramapo offer the following tips if you encounter a bear:

1. Remain calm and avoid sudden movements

2. Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away.

3. If you see bear, but it doesn’t see you, detour quickly and quietly.

4. If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms.

5. If a bear pursues you, do not run! Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape.

6. A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.