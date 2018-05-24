Filed Under:Bear, Local TV, Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Ridgewood Police are tracking a bear that chomped on a bird feeder in a yard Thursday morning.

Police said the bear was spotted on North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road.

Students are nearby Willlard and Ridge Elementary Schools were told to stay in their buildings.

ridgewoodbear1 Bear Sightings Reported In Ridgewood And Ramapo

A bear spotted in Ridgewood on May 24, 2018. (credit: Facebook/Ridgewood Police)

Anybody who spots the bear is asked to call Ridgewood Police at (201) 652-3900.

Also on Thursday, police in the Town of Ramapo reported a bear sighting in the Village of Hillburn. Police there said they chased the bear into the woods.

Town of Ramapo offer the following tips if you encounter a bear:

1. Remain calm and avoid sudden movements
2. Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away.
3. If you see bear, but it doesn’t see you, detour quickly and quietly.
4. If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms.
5. If a bear pursues you, do not run! Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape.
6. A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

ramapobear1 Bear Sightings Reported In Ridgewood And Ramapo

A bear was spotted in the Town of Ramapo on May 24, 2018. (credit: Facebook/Town Of Ramapo Police)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch