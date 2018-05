NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stop and Shop has issued a recall on frozen broccoli after health inspectors found bacteria that causes Listeria.

The recall is for 16-ounce packages of Private Brands Frozen Broccoli Cuts with a best by date of March 15, 2020 and UPC: 068826700926.

Broccoli with the potentially deadly bacteria was found at a store in South Windsor, Connecticut. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

