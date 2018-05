NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating the death of a boy in the Bronx.

Officers responded to a call at the Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard last night.

They found 3-year-old Messiah Allen, unresponsive, with injuries to his face.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are questioning his stepfather.

They say he was was performing CPR on the boy, when they arrived.