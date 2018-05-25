New York City is home to some of the world’s best comedians. Where do they perform? At the world’s best comedy clubs, all around NYC.

Whether you want to see an up-an-comer like Matt Bellassai or Katie Haller, or are in the mood for an established star like Billy Eichner, New York City has a comedy club to fit your mood.

Here are our favorite spots across the city to take in a show.

Comedy Cellar

116 Macdougal St.

New York, NY

212-254-3480

comedycellar.com

The Comedy Cellar, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is the place where comedians like Chris Rock, Jim Gaffigan, and Wanda Sykes have been known to try out their material. The club is open until 2:30 a.m. every night – so if you want to catch a late night show in the middle of the week, it’s your place. For those with edgier tastes, check out their late-night “Midnight Nasty” show.

Upright Citizens Brigade

307 W. 26th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-366-9176

newyork.ucbtheatre.com

When you want get down to the nitty gritty of comedy, Upright Citizens Brigade (or UCB, as New Yorkers like to call it) is the place to go. The theatre was started by SNL alum Amy Poehler with the help of her hilarious pals, Matt Beer, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh back in 1999. The small 150-seat theater, located in Chelsea, is the perfect place to see comedians perform up close and personal. UCB is known to have some of the best New York and LA based comedians just randomly stop by to either perform or take in a show themselves. You could sit next to a celebrity and not even realize it. John Mulaney (writer for Saturday Night Live) has been known to make audiences cry from laughing so hard when he takes the mic at 11 pm. Past performers include Robin Williams, Tina Fey, and Jay Pharoah. Tickets are cheap and reservations can be made online. Just make sure to get there early before the line goes around the block.

Caroline’s

1626 Broadway

New York, NY 10019

212-757-4100

carolines.com

You know you’ve made it as a comedian when you get the chance to perform at Caroline’s in Times Square. This comedy club opened in 1982 in Chelsea before moving to the heart of Times Square in 1992. Legendary performers like Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, and Rosie O’Donnell have graced the stage and have helped make it into what it is today. The 300-seat venue also received the American Institute of Architecture Award for Best interior Club Design. Caroline’s produces the highly successful New York Comedy Festival which brings in some of the biggest names in the business.

Gotham Comedy Club

208 W. 23rd St.

New York, NY 10011

212-367-9000

gothamcomedyclub.com

Gotham Comedy Club may be newer to New York City (it opened in 1996) but in the fifteen years it’s been open, it’s sure made a name for itself in the comedy world. The club has brought in comics such as Dave Chapelle, Colin Quinn, and Lewis Black. It’s even become the backdrop for many TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Last Comic Standing. With a variety of shows ranging from talent showcases to specials, there’s always something to check out. See website for full schedule and ticket prices.

Dangerfield’s

1st Ave. and 61st St.

New York, NY

212-593-1650

dangerfields.com

Dangerfield’s features the best of the best in comedy. Jay Leno, Tim Allen, and Jim Carey have been known to stop by this Upper East Side institution that’s made its mark over the last 40 years. This place means business. With no amateur or gimmick night on their weekly schedule, you know only serious comedians dare take the stage. Plus, surprise guest stars often appear in addition to the scheduled line up. Dangerfield’s also offers discounted admissions 7 nights a week, including a monthly special. Check website for more details.

Laughing Devil Comedy Club

47-38 Vernon Blvd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(347) 913-3845

www.laughingdevil.com

Intimate in size but large on laughs, this comedy club practically has a “No Tourists” sign on the door. A born and bred Queens crowd comes to see the club’s em-cees and celebrated regulars. Prowling singles side bar: Saturdays here are strictly date night.