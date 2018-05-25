HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – That pup doesn’t belong in a purse.

Police are looking for a woman who stole a pricey pup from a Suffolk County pet store.

Suffolk County Police say a woman walked into Petite Pets on New York Avenue in Huntington Station and plucked a pooch.

Surveillance video captures the woman picking up a Malshipoo puppy and tucking it into her bag Thursday afternoon. The video shows the woman in the store, picking up the dog from his crib, kissing him, and then placing the pup in her bag. She then walks out the door.

The dog is named Cloud, weighs about two pounds and is 3 and a half months old.

“I mean, I’m heartbroken. I’m completely heartbroken,” said Lisa Caiazzo, the manager of Petite Pets. “He was so special because she was so tiny. You know he was so precious, baby Cloud.”

Despite the brazen theft, store employees say they didn’t notice anything until after the woman left, when they noticed Cloud’s crib was empty.

The pilfered pup was pricey: Employees told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport that Cloud was worth $2,600.

“She doesn’t know how to care for him,” Caiazzo said. “And he… will become glycemic, meaning low blood sugar. And if she doesn’t realize it, he could die.”

Employees say the woman left in a black SUV with tinted windows.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect and lead them to the missing Malshipoo.

If you have any information, you can call 1-800-220-TIPS or text SCPD and your message to CRIMES (274637). You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

The pet store is offering a $500 reward for any tips leading to Cloud’s return.