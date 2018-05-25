NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A stuck drawbridge stalled traffic heading into the holiday weekend in Westchester County.

The bridge connecting New Rochelle to Glen Island Park got stuck in the upright position Friday evening.

Dozens of cars trying to leave the park were left idling for about two hours.

Lucas and Gabriella, stuck on Glen Island after taking prom pictures. Can’t get to The Fountainhead for prom because the DRAWBRIDGE HAS BEEN STUCK OPEN FOR AN HOUR. Their ride is waiting on the other side. pic.twitter.com/9HeoogCq9o — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 25, 2018

Several students from Thorton High School were taking pre-prom pictures in the park and worried about getting to the dance on time.

“We’re going to swim, we’re going jump,” one student said.

“Find a boat,” another added.

“This is a prom to remember,” said another.

UPDATE: Glen Island drawbridge finally down after being stuck more than 2 hours. Operator says there was an issue with control board. Mechanic brought it down manually pic.twitter.com/gkz8zXpXmg — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 25, 2018

The bridge operator told CBS2’s Tony Aiello an issue with the control board caused it to get stuck.

A mechanic eventually lowered it back down manually.

The bridge was built in the 1920s.