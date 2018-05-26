NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man faces charges after police say they found two dogs locked inside a hot car in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on 64th Street between 10th and 11th avenues in Bensonhurst.

Police rescued the dogs, administered oxygen and cooled them off. They were taken to a local animal hospital, one in critical condition.

#NYPD ESU rescued two dogs from a locked car located on 64th St. in Brooklyn. ESU quickly gained access & administered oxygen while cooling the dogs down. The dogs were taken to an animal hospital where one is in critical condition w/ a strong heart beat. The owner was arrested. pic.twitter.com/bXsay3tZJX — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 26, 2018

Kenneth Schnabel, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault to animals and neglect of animals, among other counts.

Police sources say he told officers he parked the car and forgot the dogs were inside.

The temperature outside was about 80 degrees at the time.