NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Congressman Peter King weighed in on the NFL’s ‘take a knee’ controversy Saturday, blasting New York Jets Chairman & CEO Christopher Johnson.

The Long Island Republican tweeted, “Disgraceful that @nyjets owner will pay fines for players who kneel for National Anthem. Encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police. Would he support all player protests? Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets!”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced its new policy, requiring players on the sideline or field to stand during the national anthem. Players who don’t want to stand will be allowed to remain the locker room during the anthem.

Teams – not players – will be fined for any actions deemed disrespectful.

In response, New York Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced the team will pay any fines and will not penalize players if they violate the new rules.

He said Wednesday the team is focused on working with players to advance social justice issues rather than creating club rules or penalties that restrict demonstrations.

