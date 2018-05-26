NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A security guard was killed and a worker was hurt when a large panel of glass fell at a construction site near Central Park Saturday morning.

The FDNY says it responded to calls for a construction related accident at 217 West 57th St. just after 10:30 a.m.

When medics arrived they observed that a large glass panel had fallen onto a 67-year-old man.

The man was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old construction worker was also hurt. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say the glass panel was in the process of being moved when it fell and crushed the 67-year-old, who was working as as security guard at the location.

The incident remains under investigation.