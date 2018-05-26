NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s finally here!

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial star of summer, and many folks are heading to Tri-State beaches to take advantage of the warmer weather.

“After the rugged winter we had and almost spring, it’s nice to take advantage of it,” Gravesend resident Mark Sarasohn said.

With city beaches officially opening Saturday, experts say it’s important to remember that safety should never take a holiday.

“Top of my list is that supervision is key to prevent drowning,” Dr. Rebekka Levis from Boston Children’s Health Physicians said. “Parents should really not rely on solely the lifeguard, but should also be supervising their children at the pool.”

Dr. Levis says swimmies and floaties don’t take the place of that supervision.

The Friday rescue of young teens in the water off Long Beach is a reminder that even older kids need to be watched.

“All of a sudden we got a call that four people were sucked out by the rocks on Riverside,” Long Beach Police Chief Paul Gillespie said.

The teens had to be rescued from a riptide after officials say they were swimming dangerously close to the rocks.

Even though lifeguards will be out on Saturday, experts say it’s best to not take any chances. On Atlantic coast beaches, rip currents are always a risk. If you’re caught in one, it’s important to not try to fight your way out of it.

“You should teach children to swim parallel to the shore until they get out of the rip current and then towards the shore. And don’t panic! That is key,” Dr. Levis said.

Lifeguards will be on duty between 10 am and 6 pm. Swimming is prohibited outside of that time frame.