By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re waking up to soggy & muggy conditions across the area with areas of rain & thunderstorms moving through. It’ll be a much cooler day compared to yesterday’s summer-like warmth, and our morning temps in the low & mid 60s will actually be high temps of the day!

Temps will drop into the 50s this afternoon and evening with gray skies and a continued threat for showers…not an ideal beach or BBQ day by any means!  It would be a better idea to make indoor plans for today.

For the Memorial Day holiday itself we’ll start off cloudy with some drizzle, but by noon we should start seeing mostly sunny skies…along with seasonable temps in the low & mid 70s. The rest of the day should be bright & dry with light breezes, so the holiday weekend will end on a high note.

Have a great day!

