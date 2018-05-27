NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan karate instructor was once again behind bars Sunday after sources say he allegedly sexually assaulted five teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 15 in just the past two months.

Hector Bencosme, 57, had been teaching in the basement of a building on Post Avenue in Inwood, where sources say he would tell his victims that they were fat and he could heal them by rubbing their abdomen and breasts.

Sources say he also attempted to fondle his victims in the groin but in each instance the victims stopped him.

On at least one occasion, sources say Bencosme rubbed his penis on a 15-year-old victim’s buttocks.

Bencosme faces a long list of disturbing charges, including sexual abuse and use of a child under 17 in a sexual performance.

In 2000 he was charged with second degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear how he was still able to teach children following the earlier charges.