POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The clouds don’t seem to be keeping people away from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, where many were flocking to the boardwalk for some Memorial Day fun.

The Jenkinson’s Boardwalk marketing director says even with the chillier day, they were expecting tens of thousands throughout the holiday weekend.

“So some games, see the aquarium,” said New Jersey resident Hermen Hernandez. “Very family atmosphere, very old school. Just nice relaxing for the family, have fun everything you could possibly want right at your fingertips.”

“I’m sure we’re gonna have fun,” said New Jersey resident Wyatt Piekarz.

Rides will be running until 8 p.m. Monday.

