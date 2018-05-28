NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice are being honored at a Memorial Day ceremony today at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Hundreds of veterans will return to the Intrepid to pay respects to their fallen comrades, including the dozens who served on the ship.

“Honor the people that served in the country,” said U.S. Navy veteran Ron Greene.

“Don’t forget about the vets,” said U.S. Marine Thomas Lindell.

Veterans will be joined by active members of the armed forced and elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio who will toss wreaths into the Hudson River in a commemoration ceremony that will also include the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag and a military aircraft flyover.

“It brings to heart what our military has gone through for us,” said Goshen resident Ellen Mehl.

Other Memorial Day celebrations stretch across the Tri-State area with plenty of parades to honor the fallen.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will march in the New Castle, Glen Cove and Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day parades. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver remarks across the state.

“I think this is special,” said Goshen resident Melissa Grillo. “You can go to the beach or barbecue any time but you don’t always get to do something like this.”

