ARLINGTON, Va. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

The president then gave remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

“To every parent who weeps for a child, to every child who mourns for a parent and to every husband or wife whose heart has been torn in two, today we ask God to comfort your pain, to ease your sorrow and to wipe away your tears,” Trump said.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to “all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

