NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds that when it comes to sunscreen, the higher the SPF the better.

Researchers found when people use sunscreen, they tend to under apply to the higher SPF compensated for skimpy coverage.

According to the study that was funded by Johnson and Johnson, people using SPF 50 were 11 times more likely to burn compared to people using SPF 100.

When choosing a sunscreen, experts advise to use SPF 30 or higher and to look for the words “broad spectrum.” That means it protects against ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays.

You also want something that is water-resistant.