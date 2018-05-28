PARIS (CBSNewYork) — A real life superhero scaled an apartment building in France to rescue a dangling 4-year-old boy.
The incredibly athletic Mamoudou Gassama was caught on video climbing up balconies as a crowd cheered him on.
It happened Sunday afternoon in a residential section of Paris.
In a matter of seconds, Gassama reached the fourth-floor where the boy was clinging to a railing for his life.
The human Spiderman says he had been driving by when he heard a commotion and sprung into action.
“I like children, I would hate to see him getting hurt in front of me,” Gassama said. “I ran and I thought of ways to save him.”
The hero was an illegal immigrant from Mali, but French President Emmanuel Macron has already met with him and promised him a path to citizenship.