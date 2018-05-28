ALTICOT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A high school softball team in Westchester County is celebrating a big victory, and giving credit to their deep family roots.

The girls on the Ardsley High School softball team are ecstatic after winning their sectional championship on Saturday.

It’s a trophy the team hasn’t won in 30 years.

“We weren’t nervous but we knew we had to play our hardest,” freshman Gianna Musca said.

“We all had stomach aches,” Gianna’s mom, Alexis, said. “We didn’t want to tell the girls that.”

Five players on this year’s team are either daughters and nieces of six players from the squad who won the New York Sectional One title in 1988.

“To see our girls go through this brings it all back,” team mother Dana Wooten said.

Some would call it a coincidence, but both generations credit their winning titles to their team’s family bonds.

“It was a family and obviously you can tell it’s been a family ever since,” team aunt Danielle Preiser said.

While fashion and hairstyles may have changed since then, their competitiveness is like mother like daughter. For the players on this year’s team, it’s hard to deny mom might actually know best.

“She taught us to play hard and never give up,” senior Michelle Macri said.

“When mom tries to tell them something they can roll their eyes, like I don’t know what I’m talking about,” Michelle’s mom, Cathy, said. “But the stats show different.”

If there’s one thing the champions of ’88 hope to pass down to the champs of ’18 now that they’ve won, it’s to enjoy the moment.