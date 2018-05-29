NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A local 9-year-old has received national attention for his handwriting.

Edbert Aquino recently won the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, making him the third grader with the best cursive writing in the country, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday.

The contest, which is in its 27th year, attracted nearly 250,000 participants in 2018, and recognized 18 students from private and public schools across the country as grand national grade-level champions.

A lot of schools around the country don’t really teach cursive writing anymore, but Lori Sloan, Edbert’s teacher, and Academy of Our Lady of Grace school principal Filomena D’Amico stressed to CBS2’s Dias just how important learning that skill still is.

Edbert was awarded a trophy and $500, in addition to an estimated $1,000 worth of educational materials for his school.

Dias actually put Edbert up against his teacher in a handwriting contest. You’ll see who did the better job when you tune in to the CBS2 News at 6 p.m.