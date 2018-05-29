GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A person who either works at or attends a high school on Long Island has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

The person is not being identified due to privacy laws.

A letter was sent by the superintendent to the Great Neck North High School.

“Anyone who has been identified as having been in contact with this individual has already received a separate notification to contact their physician immediately to receive prophylactic treatment,” read the statement. “Due to privacy laws, the name of the infected individual must remain confidential.”

Bacterial meningitis is a potentially lethal infection – but is spread only by close contact such as sharing food and drinks, kissing or similar exposure is required.

The letter notes possible contact happened on the dates of May 14 to 16 and May 23 to 25, 2018.

For more information about meningitis, see the information page on NYV.gov.