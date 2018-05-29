Filed Under:Local TV, Viral Video

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey dentist is trying to make office visits to a little easier for his young patients.

A viral video posted on YouTube shows how Dr. Eyal Simchi add a little sleight-of-hand to the experience of visiting the dentist.

In the video, Simchi is shown holding a glowing ball in his hands, making it disappear and reappear from hand-to-hand and pretending to snatch it out from under a young and awe-struck patient’s chin.

Simchi works at the Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry in Elmwood Park, N.J.

Online review show that patents and patients love his easy manner and his magic show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch