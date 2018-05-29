ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey dentist is trying to make office visits to a little easier for his young patients.

A viral video posted on YouTube shows how Dr. Eyal Simchi add a little sleight-of-hand to the experience of visiting the dentist.

In the video, Simchi is shown holding a glowing ball in his hands, making it disappear and reappear from hand-to-hand and pretending to snatch it out from under a young and awe-struck patient’s chin.

Simchi works at the Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry in Elmwood Park, N.J.

Online review show that patents and patients love his easy manner and his magic show.