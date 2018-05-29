NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the Mets’ best pitchers is going to sidelined for a bit.

The team placed Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained ligament in his right index finger. The 25-year-old right-hander had been experiencing soreness and was examined on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

The move is retroactive to May 26. He had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday in Atlanta. It wasn’t immediately clear who would start in his place.

The Mets’ rotation currently consists of Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Jason Vargas and Zack Wheeler, but only the red-hot deGrom has shown anything resembling consistency.

Syndergaard joins a who’s who of Mets on the DL. The list includes slugger Yoenis Cespedes, veteran infielder Todd Frazier, catcher Travis D’Arnaud and outfielder Juan Lagares.

Syndergaard hasn’t been his usual dominant self so far this season, but he is still 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 games and starts. In his last outing, Friday at Milwaukee, the 6-foot-6 fireballer allowed three earned runs and struck out eight over six innings, but did not get a decision in the Mets’ 4-3 loss. He retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Following an 11-1 start, the Mets have lost 24 of their last 39 games and sit four games behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.