Filed Under:Franklin Township, Local TV, New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in one New Jersey township are searching for the teens they believe threw a rock through a woman’s car window.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the 35-year-old Somerset woman and her 4-year-old daughter were driving on Willow Avenue in Franklin Township.

Police said the woman slowed down when she noticed a lawn chair in the middle of the road. Then, suddenly, her passenger-side window shattered.

Neither she nor her daughter were hurt.

rock in to car 10 Police Search For Teens Who Threw Rock Through Woman’s Car Window In N.J.

Police found a rock on her passenger-side floor.

Authorities said they believe the rock was thrown by teens from the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-2300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch