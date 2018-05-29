FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in one New Jersey township are searching for the teens they believe threw a rock through a woman’s car window.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the 35-year-old Somerset woman and her 4-year-old daughter were driving on Willow Avenue in Franklin Township.

Police said the woman slowed down when she noticed a lawn chair in the middle of the road. Then, suddenly, her passenger-side window shattered.

Neither she nor her daughter were hurt.

Police found a rock on her passenger-side floor.

Authorities said they believe the rock was thrown by teens from the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-2300.