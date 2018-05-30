NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say placed a 49-year-old man in a choke hold and violently robbed him the Bronx.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Cambreleng Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood.

Police said one man punched and kicked the victim in the head, while the other took his cellphone from his pants pocket.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling to his face and head.

The suspects fled south on Cambreleng Avenue.

One was described as a black man, 18 to 15 years old, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants.

The other was described as a Hispanic man, 18 to 25 years old, with his hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.