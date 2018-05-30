MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane has crashed in Melville, N.Y.

There was one person on board. That person’s status was unknown.

Officials say it is a vintage SNJ-2 pilot trainer plane from an aerobatics team. It went down near Republic Airport.

Images from the scene showed the plane completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff they saw several WWII-type planes flying overhead at the time of the crash. The planes frequently practice in the area, witnesses said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.