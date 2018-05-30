Breaking News: Vintage Plane Crashes With 1 On Board On Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane has crashed in Melville, N.Y.

Small, Vintage Plane Crashes On Long Island

A small plane went down with one on board in Melville, N.Y. (credit: Twitter/Lauren Peller)

There was one person on board. That person’s status was unknown.

Officials say it is a vintage SNJ-2 pilot trainer plane from an aerobatics team. It went down near Republic Airport.

Images from the scene showed the plane completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff they saw several WWII-type planes flying overhead at the time of the crash. The planes frequently practice in the area, witnesses said.

