It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Roseanne Barr, whose hit show “Roseanne” was cancelled yesterday by ABC after the star’s racist tweet that was directed at Valerie Jarrett, a former aide of President Barack Obama.

Barr has since blamed her behavior on the sleep aid Ambien. The revelation came in a storm of tweets from Barr early Wednesday morning, which included responses to “Roseanne” cast members who tweeted out statements of their own after the cancelation. First, Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Connor on the show, tweeted that Tuesday’s chain of events made the day among the hardest in his life.

“I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved,” he wrote. “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society.”

He added: “We must standup against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

That prompted Roseanne to accuse Fishman of throwing her under the bus. “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!” she wrote.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Minutes later, Barr responded to tweets from, Sara Gilbert, who portrayed Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene Connor. Gilbert posted earlier Tuesday, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Barr also seemed stunned by Gilbert’s admonition, writing, “Wow! unreal.” in response to Gilbert.

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The actress did apologize via her Twitter account for the original tweet that set all of these events in motion yesterday and deleted the racist tweet. Earlier Wednesday, she attempted to explain that, “I’m not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke.”

Roseanne is definitely not off Twitter despite her statement yesterday that she was leaving it. And her “Ambien tweeting” line has users describing every odd (non-racist) thing they’ve done while on the sleep drug. @therealroseanne pic.twitter.com/VAEbSxYYbc — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 30, 2018

After blaming Ambien for her behavior, the actress later deleted her references to the drug.