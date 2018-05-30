WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Wildwood, New Jersey released body cam video showing Saturday’s arrest of a 20-year-old woman on the beach.

Cell phone video went viral showing the woman being punched in the head twice by an officer as he tried to restrain her.

There were a total of three body cam videos released.

The first begins with officers approaching Emily Weinman, of Philadelphia, asking about alcohol. She’s heard telling officers it belongs to her aunt before she’s given a breathalyzer test twice and asked her age and name.

Weinman walks away to call her aunt and comes back again, refusing to provide officers with her name.

Then the situation escalates.

An officer tells her she has one last chance to provide her identification. On the final video, Weinman is shown on the ground resisting officers trying to handcuff her.

Even after they arrest her, she’s seen struggling and yelling at officers before being taken away.

On Tuesday, the town’s mayor appeared to defend the officer’s actions.

“All you have to do, whether you like it or not, is to comply with their request. They are the police. All they asked for was an identification. But if I was on probation, maybe if I wouldn’t want to give my identity up,” Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said.

Weinman was on probation stemming from a 2014 arrest on charges of burglary. She has now been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, spitting bodily fluids at an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

The Cape May Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, and the officers involved have been put on administrative duty pending an internal affairs investigation. Police also ask anyone that was there during the arrest and might have other video to come forward.